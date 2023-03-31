News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Gwyneth Paltrow wins legal battle over ski crash - awarded $1 damages
37 minutes ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
1 hour ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together
1 hour ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
1 hour ago Donald Trump indicted: What is it and will he go to jail?
1 hour ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named

Roger walked 500 miles ... and then he walked 500 more

A 62-year-old former soldier who hiked 1,000 miles to investigate how native species are lost is coming to the Borders this month to talk about his new book.

By Kevin Janiak
Published 31st Mar 2023, 12:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 12:24 BST
Roger Morgan-Grenville
Roger Morgan-Grenville
Roger Morgan-Grenville

Acclaimed nature writer Roger Morgan-Grenville will be in St Boswells on Friday, April 21 to speak at the Main Street Trading Company about his journey, which is documented in Across a Waking Land.

Last year, he set out on his walk from the Solent to Cape Wrath to follow the spring as it progresses northwards, to investigate why should we care about species loss in the UK and to meet the many individuals who are helping to reverse it – from curlews in the New forest to restoring sea grass near Edinburgh, from the allotments of Sheffield to the Peat bogs of Kelder, from regenerative farming in the Cotswolds to reintroducing beavers near Inverness.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Roger has also written about beekeeping, the Shearwater and the wonders of farming.

Roger's book, Across A Waking Land, which he'll talk about on his visit to the Borders.
Roger's book, Across A Waking Land, which he'll talk about on his visit to the Borders.
Roger's book, Across A Waking Land, which he'll talk about on his visit to the Borders.
Most Popular

Tickets (£12) for the event are available on 01835 824087.

BordersSt BoswellsTickets