Roger walked 500 miles ... and then he walked 500 more
A 62-year-old former soldier who hiked 1,000 miles to investigate how native species are lost is coming to the Borders this month to talk about his new book.
Acclaimed nature writer Roger Morgan-Grenville will be in St Boswells on Friday, April 21 to speak at the Main Street Trading Company about his journey, which is documented in Across a Waking Land.
Last year, he set out on his walk from the Solent to Cape Wrath to follow the spring as it progresses northwards, to investigate why should we care about species loss in the UK and to meet the many individuals who are helping to reverse it – from curlews in the New forest to restoring sea grass near Edinburgh, from the allotments of Sheffield to the Peat bogs of Kelder, from regenerative farming in the Cotswolds to reintroducing beavers near Inverness.
Roger has also written about beekeeping, the Shearwater and the wonders of farming.
Tickets (£12) for the event are available on 01835 824087.