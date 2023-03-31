Roger walked 500 miles ... and then he walked 500 more

Last year, he set out on his walk from the Solent to Cape Wrath to follow the spring as it progresses northwards, to investigate why should we care about species loss in the UK and to meet the many individuals who are helping to reverse it – from curlews in the New forest to restoring sea grass near Edinburgh, from the allotments of Sheffield to the Peat bogs of Kelder, from regenerative farming in the Cotswolds to reintroducing beavers near Inverness.