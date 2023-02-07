Retired doc talks about latest novel

Author Oliver Eade will chat about his new book in Melrose next week.

Oliver’s novel, Eyes of Fire, was originally planned as a trilogy that Oliver merged into one volume.

It is set in North America and explores different sets of beliefs and different dimensions in time, with an underlying concern for the future of the planet.

Oliver, a retired Borders General Hospital physician, has been writing short stories since 2004, with several of them winning awards.

He will cover the themes as he discusses how fantasy fiction relates to real life issues in his talk, entitled The Story Behind The Story.

The society meeting is on Tuesday, February 14, at 7.30pm, in the Ormiston Institute, Melrose. All are welcome.