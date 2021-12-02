Historian Ronald Ireland.

The former county town of Peebles appears in a new light in an up-to-date history, Royal and Ancient Peebles, launched recently at the town’s Tontine Hotel.

Its author Ronald Ireland sets the story of the former county town within the wider framework of Scottish history and close connections to medieval royalty dating back to the 12th century when it became one of the sixteen earliest Royal Burghs.

Using published and unpublished sources, Ireland says Peebles took its rightful place alongside 12th century towns like Stirling, Berwick, and Edinburgh as a sovereign settlement during the reign of David I (1124-1153).

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Retired chartered surveyor Ronald Ireland.

The earliest surviving charter dates from the 15th century, but Ireland concludes, “What is beyond doubt is that Peebles was numbered among the 16 Scottish towns that were in existence in the 12th century during the reign of David I and given the status of ‘Royal Burgh’ by him.”

Even then it was centuries old. Peebles began as a semi-permanent encampment of Britons speaking an early form of Welsh 2,000 years ago and developed into the familiar central townscape we know today, unchanged since medieval times. Local placenames reflect the pattern of migrations, with the tongues of incoming Gaels, Picts and Anglo-Saxons mingling with and eventually replacing the original British language.

Ireland speculates that there was a settlement of some kind and a church by the end of the eighth century, probably where the ruins of St Andrew’s in what we still call Old Town. A royal castle on the site of the parish church at the west end of today’s High Street soon followed. By the end of the 12th century, it was an established community with buildings of wood, hide and thatch.

Ireland’s weighty 450-page book covers Peebles from its misty beginnings in the Roman era to the loss of its last woollen mill in 2015. But it is also a concise history of Scotland itself. He says, “I have tried to tell the story of the Royal and Ancient Burgh with a broader canvas, setting its life in the context of contemporary events in Scotland, starting with the Roman occupation. The life of Peebles over the centuries mirrors the life and development of other Scottish burghs. Its story tells something of the life and times of Scotland itself, particularly in the medieval period.”

Spotlight on Peebles.

Peebles has been well served by a procession of historians since the 19th century dawn of antiquarian research partly inspired by copious burgh records that date back to the 15th century. Many of the writers were Peeblesshire natives like the Chambers brothers, sons of a weaver from Peebles, Robert Renwick from Torbank, and James Walter Buchan, Peebles Town Clerk, and editor of the three-volume History of Peeblesshire in 1924.

Ireland is an incomer, a retired chartered surveyor who came to stay in Peebles in 1963. He says, “Living here for more than 50 years has given me much that I cherish and in writing this book I hope I may give something back in return.”

A former chair of Peebles Civic Society, Ireland debuted as a Peebles historian with The Bloody Covenant, published by the History Press in 2010, which explored the conflict between religion and politics from the mid-16th century to the end of the 17th, and the fate of James Nicol, the “Martyr of Peebles”, who was hanged in Edinburgh in 1684.