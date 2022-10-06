Literally crossing the border for Berwick festival

Popular crime fiction author Chris Brookmyre is appearing in the Berwick Literary Festival.

With big names like Scottish crime writers Alexander McCall Smith and Chris Brookmyre, and Scotland’s fourth makar Kathleen Jamie booked to appear, along with live poetry readings and a wealth of history sessions, interest has been strong, with some events already sold out and others almost full.

Speakers are travelling from as far as Brighton in the south and Nairn in Scotland, as well as local writers based in Berwick.

Festival chair, Michael Gallico, said: “By setting tickets at only £5 – and using large venues for those still cautious about enclosed spaces – organisers hope audiences will feel safe and able to try out more than one event.

“Advance booking is recommended as sales on the door will only be possible if space allows.

“The festival team expect there will be a buzz in town over the weekend for both residents and visitors.”

Mr Gallico added: “We are using new venues like the Black & Gold for new topics like the history of speedway, as well as the Guildhall for the ‘crowd-pullers.’

"If anyone hasn’t been to the festival before I think they’ll be impressed by the range of speakers this year.

"If you have been before – welcome back!”

