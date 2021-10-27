Kids’ writers book a place at Abbotsford

Fiona Boyd

Innerleithen’s Fiona Boyd will certainly feel at home when she talks about her latest middle-grade historical fiction tale “Sir Walter Scott and the Magical Well” on Sunday, November 7 at 10.30am.

In the book, we meet Tafren, a mischievous elf, and delve into this spellbinding world, featuring tricks, transformations, amulets, aristocracy and the titular original owner of Abbotsford himself.

Also attending is Borders author Alan Windram, who now lives in Oban.

Alan Windram.

He wowed kids for years at the festival with his Mac and Bob stories, and on Sunday, November 7 at 10am, he’ll introduce kids to his other character’s latest tale, One Button Benny and the Gigantic Catastrophe.