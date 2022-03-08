Borders Book Festival returns to Harmony

Joanna Lumley will appear at the Borders Book Festival in June.

The famous marquees will be back in place, and the book-loving crowds will return to Harmony Garden in Melrose from Thursday to Sunday, June 16-19.

The days are stretching, the daffodils are out, and summer is around the corner at last.

The four-day extravaganza of more than 100 events will welcome ome of the biggest names from the world of literature, entertainment, and politics.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organisers have already confirmed that this year’s stellar line-up will include Joanna Lumley, Andrew Marr, Julian Clary, Val McDermid and James Naughtie, as well as a unique show with Scottish Impressionists Rory Bremner, Ronni Ancona and Lewis MacLeod.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Alistair Moffat, festival director, said: “We couldn’t be more excited about our return to Harmony Garden this summer.

“Undoubtedly, Abbotsford made a fabulous venue last November, and was especially fitting for the 250th anniversary year of Scott’s birth, but our hearts lie at Harmony Garden, and to return there more than two years since the pandemic paused life as we knew it is a poignant cause for reflection and celebration.”

“This year, whilst all relevant Covid-19 measures will still be in place to ensure the safety and peace of mind of festival-goers, we hope to be able to return to relative pre-pandemic bliss: spending long, light days in a beautiful setting; surrounding ourselves with inspiring debates and exchanges of ideas to fuel mind and soul; and enjoying the delights, once more, of the Food and Drink Village to fuel (just as importantly!) the body.”