Award-winning author sets novel in Berwickshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A.K. Nairn has launched a historical crime mystery called The Trail of Blood, which is set in the brutal world of the reivers.

The novel marks a homecoming for the Duns-born but London-based adman and business writer, whose marketing book Go Luck Yourself became a multi-awarded best-seller in 2021 and has gone on to be translated in places as far-flung as China and Korea. In contrast, most of the action in The Trail of Blood occurs in the likes of Duns, Coldstream, Swinton, Chirnside, Kelso and Berwick.

The story opens in 1516, when a torso is discovered on an island in the River Tweed. As more bodies pile up, a French diplomat called Antoine de Lissieu is reluctantly dragged in, to prevent yet another war between Scotland and England. A thrilling pursuit follows, with lots of twists and turns. However, while the story is a work of fiction, the hero is loosely based on a real-life Frenchman, Antoine de la Bastie, who truly was given the thankless task of keeping the peace on the border in 1516 – only to be murdered by the locals, soon after.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’ve always been fascinated by the bloody history of our region,” explains the author, who usually goes by plain old Andy Nairn. “In particular, I’ve always thought Antoine was a bit hard done by. So I’ve given him a new identity, reinvented him as a sleuth instead of a victim, and given him some suitably grisly crimes to solve. My hope is to create a unique detective series that will bring the fascinating world of the reivers to a wider audience.”