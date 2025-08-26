Berwick Literary Festival line-up features a record 65 events
In the same year that Berwick-upon-Tweed was named Britain’s happiest place to live by The Guardian (May), the Festival theme, The Things That Make for Peace, runs through the entire programme, inviting reflection on the town’s borderland history and its enduring spirit of connection.
Festival Director Joan Montgomery explains: “Berwick’s own history is contested, creative and resilient, making it a fitting home for a Festival exploring what peace truly means. From stories of conflict and reconciliation, to poetry, music and joyful connection, we’re inviting audiences to reflect, imagine and build together.”
Now in its 11th year, the Festival blends celebrated national voices with local storytellers, poets, and community talent within the historic walled town.
Headline events include:
- Kirsty Wark in conversation on life, broadcasting, and literature.
- Max Hastings on lessons from history and conflict.
- Mona Siddiqui & Richard Coles on faith, empathy, and community.
- Damian Barr on identity, place, and storytelling.
- Gwyneth Hughes on writing Mr Bates vs The Post Office.
- Janie Frampton, trailblazing football referee, on breaking barriers in sport.
- A joyful multi-event celebration of Tove Jansson’s Moomins, marking their 80th anniversary
The programme also champions regional talent, including:
- Berwick-based storyteller Chris Adriaanse.
- Rob Cowen, whose latest work explores the A1 as a cultural artery.
- Border Readers short stories from the Northumberland coast.
- Northumberland-based Bloodaxe Poets.
Events can be browsed and booked via the online programme at: www.berwickliteraryfestival.com