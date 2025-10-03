Berwick-bound from Brooklyn
Brooklyn-based Charming Disaster play at The Straw Yard at 7pm on Hallowe'en, 31st October 2025.
Inspired by the gothic humour of Edward Gorey and Tim Burton, the murder ballads of the Americana tradition, and the dramatic flair of the cabaret, the duo write songs that tell stories, explore dark narratives and characters with a playfully macabre sensibility.
Charming Disaster has explored love, death, crime, folklore, mythology, magic, science, and the occult. They draw listeners in to a spooky, offbeat universe of paranormal romance, con artists, circus performers, and ancient mythology, playing out against a backdrop of nightclubs, car chases, circus tents, the afterlife, and beyond.
The Straw Yard, Parade, Berwick-upon-Tweed, TD15 1DF.
[email protected]/ 01289 349943
This event is a collaboration between The Ukulele & Other Machines and The Straw Yard.