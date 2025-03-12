Pop-Up Gallery in Kelso showcases vibrant Scottish landscapes

Bowmont Forest, one of Linda Scott-Robinson's vibrant landscape paintings.

Award-winning Borders artist Linda Scott-Robinson is showcasing her colourful artwork in a pop-up gallery at 24 Woodmarket, Kelso, from March 13-16, 10am-4pm.

Art enthusiasts have the opportunity to purchase original paintings capturing the beauty of the Scottish Borders landscape and coastline.

Linda works from outdoor sketches and photographs in her studio, which she converted from a disused school toilet block. Using vibrant colours and a variety of materials and mediums, she captures the light, colour, and movement of the natural world.

"Landscape is my first love," says Linda. "I've always been fascinated by how it constantly changes with the seasons, weather, and even the time of day."

A photograph of Linda's father, Henik.

Linda's artistic talent comes from her father, Henik, who was also an artist. Born in Poland, he settled in Scotland after narrowly escaping the Katyn Massacre during World War II.

"After his wartime experience, I think he found solace in painting," says Linda of her dad, who died in 1998. "I keep a portrait I painted of him in the studio to inspire me. I like to think that I'm carrying on his legacy and keeping his memory alive through my own work."

Linda has been selected to exhibit her new collection at Art at Ancrum over the May Bank Holiday weekend.