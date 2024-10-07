Peeblesshire artist Leanne Forrest unveils nature-Inspired collection
Renowned for her bold, expressive style, Leanne’s latest collection, featuring both paintings and handcrafted jewellery, showcases her vibrant style and deep connection to nature. With her newest piece, Evening in the Trees, now available for viewing, Leanne’s work is quickly becoming a must-see for art lovers and collectors alike.
Evening in the Trees shines as a standout in her collection, with its masterful play of light and shadow, creating a depth that draws viewers in. Leanne’s ability to capture the spirit of the forests and countryside near her Peeblesshire home makes her work essential for art lovers and collectors.
Beyond the canvas, Leanne’s creativity extends to jewellery, now available on her newly launched website. Her pieces reflect a deep connection to nature and a commitment to detail, offering visitors an insight into her artistic journey and inspirations.
Leanne shares that much of her recent work, including Evening in the Trees, draws from the beauty and mystique of the natural world. The nearby forests serve as her muse, and she translates this inspiration into each piece she creates.
To explore more of Leanne’s work, visit her website at www.leanneforrestartist.com. Whether you’re an art enthusiast or simply seeking a unique addition to your home, Leanne Forrest’s creations are sure to make a lasting impact.
