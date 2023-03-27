New exhibition this spring to celebrate the work of Selkirk-born artist

Selkirk-born artist Darren Cairney in his studio.

Darren was both longlisted for the Scottish Portrait Awards and a finalist in his heat of the Sky Arts Portrait Artist of the Year last year.

His paintings capture fleeting moments of the people around him and offer realistic representations of life that focus on depicting a moment in time, rather than that of a specific place.

A selection of more formal portraits will also be on show.

Darren said: “I’m really looking forward to exhibiting work in my hometown.”