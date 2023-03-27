News you can trust since 1855
New exhibition this spring to celebrate the work of Selkirk-born artist

People Watching will showcase the street portraits of Darren Cairney, a Selkirk-born artist now based in Tyneside, at the Robson Gallery, Halliwell’s House Museum, Selkirk, from Saturday, April 1 to Saturday, June 3.

By Kevin Janiak
Published 27th Mar 2023, 11:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 11:58 BST
Selkirk-born artist Darren Cairney in his studio.
Darren was both longlisted for the Scottish Portrait Awards and a finalist in his heat of the Sky Arts Portrait Artist of the Year last year.

His paintings capture fleeting moments of the people around him and offer realistic representations of life that focus on depicting a moment in time, rather than that of a specific place.

A selection of more formal portraits will also be on show.

Darren said: “I’m really looking forward to exhibiting work in my hometown.”

Live Borders assistant curator, Phoebe Stewart, said: “We are delighted to be exhibiting a collection of Darren Cairney’s work. The realistic nature and striking quality of his portraits will appeal to a broad audience and we look forward to receiving visitors to Halliwell’s House to see his exceptional work.”

