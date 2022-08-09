Artists open their doors to the public at Marchmont

Marchmont House owner Hugo Burge with a sculpture made with burnt oak in the grounds. Photo: Colin Hattersley.

Taking place on August 27-28, at Marchmont, near Greenlaw, the event sees resident and visiting artists throw open their doors to welcome the public.

It’s a chance to meet the painters, sculptors, stone carvers and makers of beautiful rush seated chairs who occupy a series of beautiful studios created in the historic stables and outbuildings, set round a lovely courtyard, near to the house.

There will also be a makers’ market, showcasing locally created work.

The event is family friendly with kids’ workshops by artist Georgie Faye on Saturday and entertainment from the Rowanbank Forest Circus Performers on Sunday.

There will be excellent food and drink available – including salads and home baking from Marchmont’s own kitchens.

The open studios event is free with a suggested donation of £3 to the Marchmont Makers Foundation to support artist residencies and local community projects. To make sure it’s all as relaxed as possible, tickets need to be booked in advance, with arrival times spread out across each day.

The weekend will also be an opportunity to book onto a special garden sculpture tour – including one led by Hugo Burge the director of Marchmont House, who led its restoration and built its collections. Hugo's Garden Ramble will be a two-hour walking tour followed by Pimm's and canapés on the terrace.

It’s rare opportunity to hear first-hand about Hugo’s vision for Marchmont as a Home to Makers and Creators, to get insight into the restoration project, to learn about his future plans for the house and the Walled Garden, and to see inside the latest project; Sir Robert Lorimer's hothouses that have been undergoing a recent renovation.

Outdoor tours, including that sculpture tour, cost £12.50 plus an online booking fee, while House Tours costing £17.50 (plus booking fee) are a chance to see inside a house that contains some of the finest Georgian and Arts & Crafts interiors in Scotland.