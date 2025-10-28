Abbey Consort delights with dazzling M Collection concert
The evening opened with works by Monteverdi and Mendelssohn, showcasing the choir’s ability to blend clarity with expressive depth. Their performances were marked by beautifully controlled phrasing and a thrilling fullness of sound when required.
The Monteverdi and MacMillan a cappella pieces stood out for their impressive dynamic range, precision and quiet intensity, earning particular praise from audience members .
A highlight of the evening was the sparkling piano duet (Tarantella) by Moritz Moszkowski, performed with flair and finesse by Jim Letham and Chris Achenbach.
Soprano Mhairi Lawson brought elegance and emotional nuance to Mendelssohn’s arrangement of The Flowers of the Forest, and her solo in Mozart’s Benedictus sit Deus was a moment of serene beauty. The accompanying string ensemble provided sensitive support throughout, and also shone in standalone performances of Monteverdi and Mendelssohn.
From start to finish, The M Collection was a marvellous celebration of magnificent music, affirming Abbey Consort’s reputation for excellence and artistry.