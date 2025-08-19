A Scottish castle opens its doors for a very special exhibition

Ayton Castle, set in stunning woodland at Ayton Village near Eyemouth in the Borders, is still a private home and rarely opens to the public.

However, once a year it invites local artists and makers along to showcase their work to the public, who can visit for free. Not only is this a fabulous opportunity to see the work of 20 artists, but also to visit this beautiful, historic building. The artists and their work are spread around four main areas, including the grand entrance hall, ballroom and dining room.

Art in the Castle at Ayton is organised by north Northumberland-based The Tin Shed, which stages local pop-up arts' events. It takes place over two days - Saturday and Sunday, August 23 and 24, at Ayton Castle, near Eyemouth, 10.30am till 4pm. Free entry.

The event features original art and print, ceramics, weaving, textiles, millinery and much more. It is a great opportunity to meet the artists and makers to find out more about their work. There will also be free weaving demonstrations by Borders weaver Janis Embleton.

The castle's little cafe will be open for teas and bakes both days, with tables set out on the lawn as well as inside, and its diesel train Lloyd will be running for rides through the grounds (all day Saturday and from noon on Sunday) Please see Ayton Castle website for full train times. Tickets and parking for the train are from the signposted separate station entrance off Eyemouth Road.

Access to the castle is via the turreted gateway on main street in Ayton Village and also a rear entrance just before the A1 crossover road bridge on Eyemouth Road. There is free parking in the village and limited parking on the castle's driveway.

Please drive slowly in castle grounds due to wildlife, peacocks and riders on horseback. Dogs are allowed in castle grounds only and must be kept on leads at all times.

Please see event page for more information at www.thetinshed.co.uk/events/art-in-the-castle. Visit Ayton Castle for more information about train running times and costs.