A celebration of coastal voices coming to Eyemouth this July
For the past yearthe Our Seas Coalition has been gathering testimonies from people all around the country about their first-hand experiences and local knowledge of Scotland’s inshore seas.
The coalition has spoken to many people from all eleven Scottish marine regions, including commercial fishers, skippers, sea anglers, politicians, naturalists, scientists, local businesses, community groups, artists, and those with recreational interests and commissioned photographer Katerina Barvirova to record their testimonies and capture their portrait.
These testimonies and portraits are the foundation for a multimedia photographic exhibition which will be toured around coastal locations.
With a rich history of fishing and strong links to the sea, Eyemouth is the ideal coastal location to launch these important testimonies.
The weekend offers visitors the opportunity to learn more about our inshore seas and coastal environments and share the hope for environmental recovery, via informative talks, guided walks, boats trips, creative workshops, seaweed foraging, and more.
Including a ‘Seas of Tomorrow’ workshop run by marine biologist Caitlin Turner. Young people are inheriting a future that they’re getting very little say in and this workshop will be a platform to share their opinions on what they want the future of Scotland’s seas to look like and what we need to do to achieve this.
No RSVP required, but some events require booking. Events for children and adults.
Our Seas Coalition is an alliance of 140+ coastal businesses, community groups, fishermen’s associations and environmental organisations campaigning for the environmental recovery of Scotland’s coastal marine environment and the revival of sustainable inshore fisheries.
The primary focus of this project is to promote a better understanding of inshore environmental and fisheries issues through the collection of personal accounts and inspire greater dialogue and action within communities.
