A celebration of coastal voices coming to Eyemouth this July

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A weekend celebration centred around the photographic exhibition 'Coastal Testimonies' sharing experiences of Scotland’s inshore seas with events inside and out organised by Our Seas Coalition in collaboration with National Trust for Scotland, Berwickshire Marine Reserve and Blue Marine Foundation

For the past yearthe Our Seas Coalition has been gathering testimonies from people all around the country about their first-hand experiences and local knowledge of Scotland’s inshore seas.

The coalition has spoken to many people from all eleven Scottish marine regions, including commercial fishers, skippers, sea anglers, politicians, naturalists, scientists, local businesses, community groups, artists, and those with recreational interests and commissioned photographer Katerina Barvirova to record their testimonies and capture their portrait.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These testimonies and portraits are the foundation for a multimedia photographic exhibition which will be toured around coastal locations.

Jayson Byle, East Neuk Seaweed.

With a rich history of fishing and strong links to the sea, Eyemouth is the ideal coastal location to launch these important testimonies.

The weekend offers visitors the opportunity to learn more about our inshore seas and coastal environments and share the hope for environmental recovery, via informative talks, guided walks, boats trips, creative workshops, seaweed foraging, and more.

Including a ‘Seas of Tomorrow’ workshop run by marine biologist Caitlin Turner. Young people are inheriting a future that they’re getting very little say in and this workshop will be a platform to share their opinions on what they want the future of Scotland’s seas to look like and what we need to do to achieve this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No RSVP required, but some events require booking. Events for children and adults.

Learn more about our inshore seas.

Our Seas Coalition is an alliance of 140+ coastal businesses, community groups, fishermen’s associations and environmental organisations campaigning for the environmental recovery of Scotland’s coastal marine environment and the revival of sustainable inshore fisheries.