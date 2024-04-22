2024 Greenlaw Maid Announced - Alexandra Baxter
The 2024 Greenlaw Maid Alexandra (Lexi) Baxter was announced on Saturday night at the Installation Dance in Greenlaw. The other members of the court are:Herald Davie Patterson Senior Attendant Hayley Anne PaxtonAttendant Kenya Renwick – Usher Aaron JerdenAttendant Willow McLay – Usher George Paxton-BurtonAttendant Iona Williams – Usher Joseph McCollAttendant Evie Elliot – Usher Alexander MorrisonGreenlaw festival will take place on Saturday 29th June starting at 12pm.
Greenlaw festival will take place on Saturday 29th June starting at 12pm.