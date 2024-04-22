2024 Greenlaw Maid Announced - Alexandra Baxter

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 2024 Greenlaw Maid Alexandra (Lexi) Baxter was announced on Saturday night at the childrens Installation Dance in Greenlaw. The other members of the court this year are:Herald - Davie Patterson Senior Attendant - Hayley Anne PaxtonAttendant - Kenya Renwick and Usher - Aaron JerdenAttendant - Willow McLay and Usher - George Paxton-BurtonAttendant - Iona Williams and Usher - Joseph McCollAttendant - Evie Elliot and Usher - Alexander Morrison