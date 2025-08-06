100th Glanton Show to be held this weekend

A milestone 100th Glanton Show will take place this coming Saturday (9 August).

The annual Northumberland country show – only interrupted by WW2 and the Covid19 pandemic – will again celebrate the village with a host of activities for the whole family to enjoy.

This year’s attractions include a Gundog display, children’s sports, face painting, craft stalls, live music, pony sports, classic cars, a demonstration from West Percy Foxhounds, a companion dog show and an exhibition tent featuring show entries. The ‘Nudinit’ special knitting feature is also bound to attract curiosity and cause much amusement!

The popular annual hill race – which sees seniors running 4km and juniors 3km – will again provide competitors with steep competition - from both the terrain and the participants! Previous winners have gone on to represent their country and the region respectively.

West Percy Foxhounds at last year’s show

To celebrate the fact that Glanton was the setting for the last ever episode of Vera, the organisers of the show are holding a Vera lookalike competition. Dig out that old coat and hat and join in the fun! The winner will receive a Vera book signed by author Ann Cleeves.

Rounding off the show will be much-loved terrier race. Often chaotic and somewhat uncontrollable - any canine qualifies for entry!

Throughout the day, there will be local produce for sale – including vegetables, home baked sweet treats and jams and chutneys. There will also be a bar serving drinks and refreshments, as well as a dedicated Pimms Bar.

The show is taking place at Glanton Showfield (NE66 4BN), accessed off The Causeway, just to the east of its junction with the A697. The What3words locational reference is: jubilant.tadpoles.downturn.

The famous terrier race

The gates to the event will open at 12.30pm. Entry is charged at £6 for adults and children will be admitted free of charge. Free parking is also available and dogs are welcome. All proceeds raised go back into the running of this and future shows.

Jon Radgick, Show Chairman, said: “We are excited to welcome people to the 100th Glanton Show! As always, there will be a wide range of fantastic attractions for visitors to enjoy."

The show’s roots can be traced back 170 years – to 1855, to when the ‘Glanton Games’ were first held in the field in front of what was then the Red Lion Inn. The programme included wrestling, hurdles, shot put, flat racing, sack races and even a donkey race.

By 1869, the games were known as ‘The Great Northern Games at Glanton’ and in 1887, The Gazette reported that ‘Glanton may be said to be the nursery of wrestling in North Northumberland’. Yet by 1891, it was reported that the games had been allowed to ‘Fall through’ and in 1895, the sports were described as ‘A thing of the past’.

The ‘Nudinit’ knitting feature is sure to raise eyebrows!

However, in that same year, the village launched the Glanton and District Art, Industrial and Loan Exhibition - likely the forerunner to the show we know today.

More information about the event can be found at: glanton.org.uk or by contacting Jon Radgick on: 01665 578222 or at: [email protected]