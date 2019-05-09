You Can’t Beat The Music of James Grant

One of the most renowned and respected performers Scotland has ever produced, James Grant, will be at the MacArts, Galashiels on May 10.

The ex-frontman of 1980s chart topping group Love and Money will perform classics from the eighties through the oughties with his customary wit, style and dexterity.

Drawing from a broad palette of pop, folk, soul, country and blues influences, and interweaving his solo compositions with Love and Money favourites, James twins darkly literate, melodically lush songcraft with his richly potent vocals and virtuoso guitar work, leavening his performances with dashes of wickedly acerbic humour.

Grant’s first solo album, Sawdust in My Veins, was released on Survival Records in 1998. It featured long term collaborator Donald Shaw, Karen Matheson, harmonica player Fraser Speirs, drummer James MacKintosh and the BT Scottish Ensemble. After a label change to Vertical, the same lineup was retained for My Thrawn Glory in 2000. I Shot The Albatross, a collection of poetry set to music, was released in 2002. It included interpretations of works by Edwin Morgan, EE Cummings, and William Blake. The gentle, introspective Holy Love, followed in 2004, featuring contributions by dobro player Jerry Douglas and ex-Thrum vocalist Monica Queen. Strange Flowers, a more upbeat collection, was released in February 2009

Grant also scored the film The Near Room and has collaborated with Capercaillie’s Karen Matheson, performing live and writing songs for her solo records The Dreaming Sea, Downriver, and Time To Fall.

Music to fill the heart and stir the soul.

James Grant will be appearing at MacArts, Galashiels on Friday, May 10 at 7.30pm.

Tickets £16 available from www.macarts.scot or direct from the venue 01896 756 852.