World class harpist heads to the Borders

Borders Music and Arts Society has a dream of a concert for you on Thursday, May 30 when concert harpist Richard Allen comes to Mellerstain House, near Kelso.

Richard is “an artist in the true sense of the word”. Born in 1993 in Belfast, he studied clarinet, piano and traditional Irish harp at Trinity Laban Conservatoire, before going on to study in Switzerland with Letizia Belmondo at the Haute Ecole de Musique de Lausanne.

He is a passionate solo artist and regularly performs recitals in the UK and beyond. A personal highlight was a recent solo performance at London’s Royal Festival Hall as part of the centenary celebration of Debussy’s death, along with a sold-out Debussy-themed recital at the Cheltenham Music Festival.

His varied programme will include Debussy’s Nocturne pour piano, pieces by Scarlatti and Liszt and Gabriel Faure’s Impromptu Op,86 which will be a real treat.

Concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets (£19) are available from Isobel Lafferty on 01835 864153 or www.bordermusicandartssociety.co.uk.

Come early and enjoy a glass of prosecco before the concert and you can book for supper afterwards.

Further musical treats include the society’s Midsummer Concert on June 20 with Maria Gilicel on violin and George Todica on piano playing a selection of music by Mozart, Franck and Debussy; Scottish saxophonist and Armenian pianist Marianna Abrahamyan’s concert on July 11 and on August 22 a young Romanian pianist, Christian Sandrin, will play music by Mozart, Haydn, Schubert and Schumann.

The season concludes on September 12 with the piano trio Alexander McKenzie (piano) Nicklas Walentin (violin) Jacob la Cour (cello) whose programme includes Schubert’s Piano Trio in B flat and Clara Schumann’s piano trio in G.