Whiteburn is Innerleithen Music Festival’s new sponsor

Innerleithen Music Festival returns this year with a new sponsor - family-owned private development group, Whiteburn, who are currently regenerating the former Caerlee Mill site, off Chapel Street.

The festival, which has been run since 2003, will be held this year on the weekend of August 16-18.

Robin Dempsey from the festival committee told the Southern Reporter, “We were really grateful when we were approached by the developers Whiteburn because we were looking around for new sources of funding.

The deal with them will support our mission of encouraging local musicians to get involved and once again, will ensure that we have a wonderful weekend of live music to look forward to”.

Roger Bainbridge, Head of Design and Delivery at Whiteburn Caerlee said, “We are delighted to be sponsoring the Innerleithen Music Festival, and to have the opportunity to support this vibrant local community event. Caerlee Mill has played a prominent part in Innerleithen’s community for over 200 years and we are happy to continue this tradition as our Caerlee Mill development of new homes becomes a place for people to live in the heart of the town.”

Innerleithen Music Festival is committed to supporting and developing local musicians, especially younger people, and the On Stage Project is aimed at providing musicians with opportunities to play in front of live audiences.

The festival programme features almost 30 bands at the “Live and Local” venue at the Vale Club, together with music, dance and singing events at the Church of Scotland, Masons Club and Union Club.

Amongst the highlights are an appearance by leading Scots folk singer Christine Kydd who was inducted last year into the Scottish Traditional Music Hall of Fame, singing raditional and contemporary songs including some from her latest album ‘Shift and Change’ and a favourite Borders band, The Derivatives, who will be playing up-tempo hits from bang up-to-date chart-toppers to classic hits you’ve not heard for ages.

The many workshops held over the weekend include a singing workshop with Kathy Stewart-Kennedy and Frances Taylor, a fun introduction to the ukulele and a belly dancing workshop - jingly belts will be provided!

Full details are on the festival website, www.innerleithenmusicfestival.org.

