Where is Winterwatch 2025 filmed? Live location and other filming sites for BBC Two show
- Winterwatch is back for a brand new series this week.
- The 2025 edition will run from January 21 to 24.
- A new episode will air each night on BBC Two.
The filming locations for Winterwatch 2025 have been confirmed. The long-running nature show returns for a new series this week.
Each episode will feature a mix of live broadcasts, behind-the-scenes features and beautiful natural history films. The location of the live filming has been revealed by the BBC ahead of its start.
Find out what time each episode of Winterwatch 2025 is on TV. Here’s all you need to know about the locations for the BBC Two show:
Where is the live broadcast of Winterwatch 2025 filmed?
The beloved nature show returns from January 21 to 24 and will once again mix together live broadcasts with pre-recorded footage. The live scenes are being filmed at the heart of RSPB Arne in Dorset - which is a nature reservation near the town of Wareham.
RSPB Arne is a 5.634-square-kilometre reserve and it is Site of Special Scientific Interest. It has featured on a number of BBC TV shows before including previous series of Winterwatch, Springwatch and Countryfile.
Can you visit the filming location?
If you find yourself being inspired by Winterwatch and want to plan a trip to RSPB Arne, you might be wondering if that is possible. It is open to the public - find the opening hours here - and for RSPB members entry is free, or tickets are £5 for adults.
Winterwatch’s filming locations confirmed
The live broadcast will be from RSPB Arne, as mentioned in the section above. But the BBC has also filmed segments at other locations across the UK, which includes:
The Lone kayaker
This film set to feature during Winterwatch this week was filmed off the coast of Devon, the BBC has said.
Otter man
For the segment about former doctor Christopher Wren, the filming took place in the north east. It was filmed at Gosforth National Park, near Newcastle-upon-Tyne.
Walthamstow Winter Wonderland
Unsurprisingly, this was filmed at Walthamstow in the wetlands. It is located in east London near the River Lea.
Marvellous Moths
This Winterwatch section follows Butterfly Conservation youth panel member Leanna Rohini Fernandez, who explores Aberdeenshire in Scotland.
