WATCH: Meet Mr Octopus in Borders band’s first music video

It all seems to be happening for local band Mother Bru.

Between playing gigs in Edinburgh and Glasgow, the quirky rappers have somehow found time to put together their debut music video, with help from renowned Scottish film-maker Danny Bonner, who handled the direction and creative vision.

“Mr Octopus” tells the story of a sleazy and overly hands-on fellow who meets his karmic comeuppance for his lechy behaviour.

He’s played by Elek Kish, who sharp-eyed viewers may have ... well, spotted ... in the recent movie Trainspotting 2, in which he plays Dozo.

Lead singer, and bontempi-style melodion player Gregor McGill is not backwards in coming forwards with his edgy lyrics – so viewing is not recommended if you are likely to be offended by such things.

The vocals combine rapping and singing with a unique lyrical style, showing honesty, humour and vulnerability, built upon universally-relatable feelings of alienation, frustration, as well as gratitude and friendship, so it’s not completely unexpected when the odd swearie word makes it into the final cut.

Mother Bru play MacArts in Galashiels on Saturday, October 12 at 7.30pm.

The lyrics do marry well with the band’s original hip-hop-influenced emphasis on hard, tight drums and bass, with wildly-inventive guitar interludes providing the melodic riffs and atmospheric detail.

If you like this video, it’s quite likely you would enjoy their appearance at MacArts in Galashiels on Saturday, when the lads release their first EP in a live gig, which also features local bands Butter – a surf thrash trio from Innerleithen – and Venlaw – an instrumental rock trio who also hail from the Tweed Valley.

Doors open for this exciting launch at 7.30pm, with tickets available on the door (£8) or in advance (£6) through Ticket Source.