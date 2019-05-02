Unspotted Snow in the Borders for one night only

Mull Theatre’s touring show Unspotted Snow is appearing for one night only at two locations in the Borders.

The play, by award winning playwright Peter Arnott, is a lighthearted romp about the ill-fated 1845 expedition by Sir John Franklin to the Arctic in search of the North West Passage from the Atlantic to the Pacific, featuring starvation, scurvy, cannibalism... and some jolly tunes!

It will be the last chance to catch the 24-year theatre partnership of Alasdair McCrone and Alicia Hendrick (director/actor and designer/scenic artist) as this is their last production for Mull Theatre.

Set partly on the barren ice floes of the Arctic and partly in the stultifying drawing room of Lady Jane Franklin, Unspotted Snow is a ripping yarn – a bold and adventurous tale of tragedy, mishap, folly, arrogance, madness and betrayal, Victorian heroism... and ruthless news management.

An audience member said “we thought the play was excellent! So atmospheric with the set and brilliant acting. One of the best we have seen here. A story which we didn’t know and want to find out more about now”.

Come along and discover the hazy, crazy half-truths, rumours and scandals that besmirched the unspotted snow of the great white north.

Unspotted Show will be at MacArts, Galashiels on Thursday, May 9 and Eastgate Theatre, Peebles on Friday, May 10 at 7.30pm. Tickets (£12/£14) are available from www.macarts.scot and www.eastgatearts.com.