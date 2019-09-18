Two Rivers Theatre group turning back time with latest Scots Wha Hae play

Two Rivers Theatre Company’s latest production is promising plenty of laughs and surprises when it is staged in its makers’ home-town of Hawick next week.

Set in 1314 Lintonlea, Scots Wha Hae is being described as “a sure-fire comedy of the times of Robert the Bruce”.

The play tells how Sir Wull Scott, believed slain in battle at Berwick, returns to find his home occupied by the Auld Enemy, his wife being courted by an English lord and his daughter being force into marrying an old rogue.

And with a cast of just eight, producer Shelagh Duncan says this year’s production is quite different to last year’s sellout run of Whisky Galore as that stage version of the 1947 Compton Mackenzie novel had a 30-strong cast.

“It’s been quite a difference and a challenge for the cast and myself, Shelagh said.

“They have had to work really hard at learning a lot of lines as all the cast are main characters.

“Being an amateur group, all our members have full-time jobs and just take part in their leisure time.”

But with rehearsals almost complete and the show’s three-night run set to begin next Wednesday, she’s confident audiences won’t be disappointed with the show’s 19th production since its formation in 2000.

“I don’t want to give too much away as there are a few surprises and lots of laughs during the whole play,” Shelagh added.

“We have a blend of people taking part who have performed in many of our productions over the years and two or three who are new to both new to The Two Rivers Theatre Company and to performing in a play.

“We also have a great team behind us in the stage management and crew, make up and hair, sound and lighting, prompt, all the ladies who helped make the costumes and all the folk who help front of house.

“Without the help of all of these people, no company could put on a production.”

This year’s cast sees Karen McKenna play Lady Margaret Scott; Rachel Inglis as Lady Katherine Scott; Craig Douglas as Sir William Scott; Ross Nichol as servant Andra; Kevin Sykes as Friar Joseph; Janie Mallin as Teenie Purves the maid; Fran Barker as Angus the Laird of Kilsneckie and Billy Rooney as Sir Rufus Percy.

Two Rivers Theatre Company’s production of Scots Wha Hae is at Hawick Town Hall from Wednesday, September 25, to Friday, September 27, with doors open at 7pm nightly.

Tickets, costing £10, are available now in Hawick from Dorward’s in High Street or Dfine Hair in Howegate.