TV talent show star Alistair offers gig-goers a chance to go crazy

Television talent show star Alistair Griffin is offering Borders concert-goers the chance of winning themselves a hole lot of fun.

The Middlesbrough-born singer-songwriter has teamed up with Burnfoot Community Hub to offer fans buying tickets for a show he has lined up in Hawick the opportunity to win a family pass for a round of crazy golf there.

The crazy golf enthusiast, a finalist on the second series of BBC One’s Fame Academy in 2003, plays at the Border Club, in North Bridge Street, on Saturday, October 26, and plans to call in at the Burnfoot Road hub while he’s in town to check out its course.

“When I’m on tour, I always try and find the nearest crazy golf course to the venue to get in a quick nine holes,” said the 41-year-old.

So keen is he on the game he’s even written a song about it called The Boy, the Rocket and the World, inspired by the rocket hole golfers have to putt through to finish their round at a crazy golf course in his home town of Whitby in North Yorkshire.

He also hosts his own crazy golf championship there, with entrants playing for a miniature claret jug.

Griffin has notched up three top 40 singles, the biggest being the double A-side Bring It On and My Lover’s Prayer, the latter a duet with late Bee Gees singer Robin Gibb. It was a No 5 hit in 2003 and was followed into the charts by You and Me (Tonight), a No 18 in 2004, and the Sky Sports Formula One them Just Drive, a No 38 in 2010.

He’s also released four albums – 2004’s Bring It On, 2012’s Albion Sky, 2014’s From Nowhere and 2016’s The Boy, the Rocket and the World. His debut LP was a No 12 hit in 2004 but its follow-ups failed to chart.

Tickets, priced £13.52, for his Hawick acoustic show are available at alistairgriffin.eventbrite.co.uk