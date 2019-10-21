TV debate show being filmed in Hawick next month

Teries will be offered the chance to put politicians on the spot when the new BBC Scotland discussion programme Debate Night is filmed in Hawick next month.

The show is to be staged at the Heart of Hawick on Wednesday, November 6, and applications are being sought now from anyone wanting to be in the audience, free of charge, on the evening.

Debate Night is hosted by Stephen Jardine, and it allows members of the public to put their questions directly to politicians and other prominent people in public life.

Because of the fluid nature of the current political scene, the panel for the hour-long show has yet to be finalised but will be revealed closer to the date.

Dumfries-born Jardine, 56, formerly a Scottish and European correspondent for GMTV and later a presenter for Scotland Today on STV, said: “It has never been a more important time to have a programme that lets you speak directly to those in power, so whether you have a question about the UK leaving the European Union, a second referendum on Scottish independence, our National Health Service, schools, climate change or other issues affecting your family, we want you to apply and be part of the show.

“We want to make sure we hear from as many different perspectives as possible to have a well-rounded debate.”

To find out more. go to bbc.co.uk/debatenight and click the link inviting you to join the audience that night.

Debate Night is produced for BBC Scotland by Mentorn Scotland, maker of Question Time for BBC One.