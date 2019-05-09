Tracing the delicate balance between loss and salvation

Surrogate Productions brings The Guitar Man to Eastgate Theatre, Peebles on May 22.

In a world made up of winners and losers, The Guitar Man asks what is left when we reject the role we are expected to play?

Written in 1997, by Norwegian writer Jon Fosse, the play speaks anew to a post-industrial society in crisis, where rootlessness and homelessness have become a common experience.

Norwegian playwright, novelist and poet Jon Fosse is one of the most produced European playwrights in the world. His plays have been staged more than nine hundred times and translated into more than forty languages.

The Guitar Man is translated by Louis Muinzer and will be played by female performer Renee Williams. It is directed by actor and director, and Artistic Director of surrogate productions, Nora Wardell.

A man makes his living singing the same songs day after day on the edge of town. He plays to an audience that is always on the move, always passing him by. People call him The Guitar Man.On a winter’s night, he takes shelter and tells us his story: he came here because of a woman, and stayed here because of a son. Searching for answers to the past, present and future, he reaches a decision: to stop playing.

What emerges in Fosse’s tale of ordinary madness is the result of what happens when everything that once defined you lets you down. The Guitar Man’s particular slide into self-negation begins in the clutter of Sarah Beaton’s set with the snapping of a guitar string.

Weaving text, song and silence to create an intimate, physical and disquieting theatrical experience, this tender study of a so-called ‘outsider’ traces the delicate balance between loneliness and longing, loss and salvation.

The Guitar Man The production features a composition of vocal and guitar fragments by artist, composer and performer, Hanna Tuulikki with sound design by Kevin Murray.

The creative team also includes dramaturgy by Eszter Marsalkó, set and costume design by Sarah Beaton and lighting design by Emma Jones.

‘Everything has its time, a man and a piece of music...’

The Guitar Man will be at Eastgate Theatre, Peebles on Wednesday, May 22 at 7.30pm.

Tickets £14 are available from www.eastgatearts.com.