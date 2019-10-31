Tommy returns to his roots

The String Jam Club at Selkirk’s County Hotel welcomes back a Borders-born superstar on Saturday, November 9.

Singer-songwriter, guitarist and recording artist Tommy Ashby, from Innerleithen, has been widely acclaimed for his three evocative EPs of atmospheric songs, distinctive voice and imaginative production.

Tommy started playing around the Borders in his early teens, exhibiting even then a deep passion, drive and talent for singing and writing his own material with classic folk and blues influences.

String Jam’s Allie Fox said: “Having seen him and noted his huge potential on the String Jam Club stage way back in those early years, it is such a thrill to bring him back many years later for his own special headline show as a major recording artist in his own right, complete with an exclusive record deal and a wealth of gigging experience, including international tours with some of the top names in the business, including Rhodes, Jamie Lawson, Nina Nesbitt and Ed Sheeran.”

Tommy’s songs have been featured on many popular global TV shows, including Grey’s Anatomy, Riviera, Netflix’s The Innocents and NBC’s Midnight Texas, to name a few.

His background is a rather unusual one for a singer-songwriter.

Awarded a PhD in the perception of sound, Tommy manages to blend a technical understanding of the way our brain processes sound with the indisputable pure creative energy of someone who grew up writing and playing music in this region.

His new EP, ‘Golden Arrow’, was released on April 26 via Wow and Flutter Records. There’s a lot of contrast and colour throughout the ‘Golden Arrow’ EP, but the music lives in the same world as his first EP, ‘Restless Love’, thanks to Grammy award-winning producer Sam Okell who knew instinctively when to leave a track stripped back simply using Tommy’s pure vocal, acoustic guitar rhythms and a few atmospheric touches, and when to bring in much bolder production.

The EP has won support and plaudits galore from the tastemaker press such as Record Of The Day, When The Horn Blows and Celebmix, as well as Fearne Cotton, BBC Radio 2, BBC Scotland and various Spotify editorial playlists.

Clash Magazine hit the nail on the head when it praised Tommy’s “wonderfully-fresh songwriting which glistens with energy while searching towards something personal.”

Now based in London, Tommy will bring to Selkirk some fine guitar picking, an effortless and emotive vocal, plus an unerring ability to write memorable songs that resonate with atmosphere and emotion.

Allie added: “We are so pleased to have been part of Tommy’s journey. Now a serious and upcoming artist in his own right, he can now count himself as one of the finest emerging musicians to have come from the Borders.

“His star is rising. Don’t miss this exceptional, exciting and original performer, live and up close at String Jam Club.”

Tickets, £12, available from Eventbrite, in person from the County Hotel or contact String Jam Club on 07930 872033.

The County Hotel restaurant is offering 10% discount on meals for ticket-holders between 6-7pm on gig nights ... advance table reservation is advised on 01750 705000.