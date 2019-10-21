You’ll be screaming for your mummy at Traquair this weekend

As Traquair is Scotland’s oldest continually-inhabited house, with 900 years of history, it’s no surprise to hear there may be a few restless spirits within its walls.

Of course, that makes the fortified mansion the perfect place to be this Halloweeen.

Isla Cushing will get you you pretties.

The estate’s highly popular ghost tours take place in the castle at night tomorrow and Saturday – you are advised to book early to avoid disappointment – and the fabulous Family Fun Day on Sunday, October 27 is packed with activities for all ages.

For an unforgettable visit to Traquair the ghostly castle tours on Friday and Saturday nights promise to be a spine-chilling experience.

Expect the unexpected as you are guided through the house as inhabitants from the past come back to life to tell you their stories. As the wind whistles through the walls you will meet a priest living in fear of his life; the Earl and Countess, discussing how to support the Jacobite Uprisings and the terrible consequences of what happened when they did.

Witness life in the dungeons of the Tower of London before recovering with a glass of mulled wine in Traquair’s 18th century dining room.

Traquair is all Halloweened up.

Tours take approximately one hour, and Halloween suppers can be booked at the garden cafe before or after your tour.

The Halloween Family Fun Day has a packed programme of entertainment, workshops and spooky experiences.

This year, meet the Vegan Vampire who will be making delicious fake blood and have a go at making some zombie slime with the mad scientist. There will also be magic shows with quantum magic in the house, ghostly tales up in the old library and a witches and wizards workshop for making hats and wands, and for adults, Tarot readings all day.

If you dare, take a trip down the very spooky passage with some unexpected surprises!

Sophie Thomas looks suitably scary at Traquair.

And in the courtyard you can take part in some traditional sticky Halloween Games, dook for apples, get your face painted and go on a pumpkin treasure hunt. Come dressed to kill and take part in the Halloween fancy dress competitions – whatever your age!

Ghost tour prices: adults £12.00, children £8. Tours suitable for eight years and over. Combined tour and supper ticket £25, children £21.

Halloween Fun Day prices: adults £9, child/conc £4.50, family (two adults and up to three children) £25.00.

Tickets can be purchased online at reduced prices or on the day ... visit www.traquair.co.uk or call 01896 830323.