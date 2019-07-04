Treasure hunt with a creative twist comes to the Borders

Borderers are being asked to get involved in a journey of artistic discovery and to share their finds through selfies on social media.

The treasure hunt is part of a campaign to raise awareness of Cashback for Communities and highlight how creative young Scots are.

Artwork or installations created by young people will be left in popular places in the Borders for people to discover. Want to become an art sleuth? You can find out more about the campaign on www.youthlinkscotland.org/CashBackCreates

Each item will have a tag attached to it explaining about CashBack funding and encouraging people to share their find on social media using #CashBackCreates. We hope this will raise awareness of so many creative projects, and encourage other young people to get involved and create excitement about what’s going on in their local area. This guerrilla marketing style campaign will continue until the end of July.

If you come across any of these art treasures, take a selfie, post to social media using #CashBackCreates and join in our national hunt. So what kind of things might you be looking for around the Borders?

If you’re visiting Harestanes, you might just discover some musical presents, in the form of CDs created by young people in and around the park! Will you find the golden ticket? Inside you’ll find an invite to an album launch later in the year.

Sound Cycle, Youth Borders, offers young people the chance to get involved in and learn about all aspects of the music industry. The money from CashBack will support the development of a youth music forum and the production, launch and tour of a third album. As part of the development of the album, Sound Cycle will work in partnership with Borders NHS Health Improvement to deliver the Song Wave Project for the Scottish Mental Health Arts Festival.

Passing through Galashiels Interchange? Keep an eye out for a colourful guitar sculpture, it will be playing music created by young people so you won’t be able to miss it!

TD1 Youth Hub’s “Our Music” project provides young people who might normally be excluded from music making opportunities with a safe place to learn and develop. This project will build on previous work by increasing the number of opportunities for young people to work alongside professional music tutors and enable young people to become music mentors to their peers.