Thousands enjoy sunny spectacle of massed pipe bands at Floors Castle

More than 2,000 people enjoyed the sounds and sights of massed pipe bands and Highland dancing displays amid summer sunshine at Floors Castle on Sunday.

Now a well-established tradition hosted by the 10th Duke of Roxburghe, Guy Innes-Ker, the event welcomed almost 150 pipers and drummers from across the Borders and Lothians, dancers from Galashiels and Kelso, and the Hjaltibonhoga Fiddlers, from Shetland, fresh from their month-long appearance at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

Drum Major Mike Lindsay heads up the massed bands.

The event also included a horse-and-carriage parade from the UK Coaching Club, tomahawk-throwing, a magician, lawn games, trampolines for the kids, a food village and Tempest Brewery bar.

Roxburghe Estates operations director Linda Wigley said: “The team are delighted with the success of this year’s massed pipe band day.

“We welcomed over 2,000 visitors through the golden gates for what was a glorious day in more ways than one.

“The sun shone, the pipe bands, Highland dancers and fiddlers put on the most spectacular of performances, and the quality of the food and drink offering and entertainment by local businesses was superb.

“We are pleased that the event was so well received this year and look forward to continuing this wonderful castle tradition for years to come.”