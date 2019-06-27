The man who discovered the rock band Oasis reveals all

The man who discovered and signed the legendary band Oasis, Alan McGee, reveals all at the MacArts, Galashiels this Sunday (June 30).

Co-founder of the independent record label Creation, which gave an opportunity to acts that would otherwise have had no outlet for their music, Alan is also a respected Scottish businessman and music blogger for The Guardian.

His involvement with the music industry started alongside Bobby Gillespie (Primal Scream frontman) in The Drains then in the early 80s as lead singer and guitarist for the indie pop group Biff Bang Pow!

In 1997, the revitalised Labour Party took note of McGee’s accomplishments with Creation and asked him to spearhead a media campaign prior to the General Election in order to appeal to Britain’s disenfranchised youth.

He was largely responsible for changing government legislation in relation to musicians being able to receive the New Deal payments which gave musicians three years to develop their craft while being funded by the government instead of having to take other jobs to survive.

Alan’s career has always been colourful.

One of his last acts as Creation Records boss was to use £20,000 of Creation’s money to fund Malcolm McLaren’s campaign to run for Mayor of London. McLaren immediately stood down when Ken Livingstone finally decided to stand for mayor.

Through his time Alan has worked with many significant Creation bands including: 3 Colours Red, The Boo Radleys, Bernard Butler, Heavy Stereo, Bob Mould, My Bloody Valentine, Teenage Fanclub, Saint Etienne, Kevin Rowland, Super Furry Animals, The Jesus and Mary Chain, The House of Love, RIde, Slowdive.

He is currently the manager for the Happy Mondays, Black Grape, Shaun Ryder, Cast, Glasvegas, The Bluetones.

Join Alan at the MacArts, Galashiels this Sunday, June 30 as he discusses his career, the music industry and his relationship with bands such as Oasis and Primal Scream. There will be plenty of opportunities in this intimate venue for the audience to ask questions.

Afterwards there will be a special performance by Creation Records’ newly signed band, The K’s.

An Evening With Alan McGee starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £15 from www.macarts.scot.