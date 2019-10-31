The changing colours of the season on show at Cringletie

Autumn – there’s no better time of the year to take time out of your busy life to breathe in fresh air, stretch your legs and enjoy our beautiful countryside.

And taking advantage of this stunning season is Cringletie House Hotel, which last Thursday launched its new nature/historical trail, in conjunction with Eddleston Primary School.

The mile-long route on the hotel’s estate was officially opened by Professor Sir Hew Strachan, Lord Lieutenant for Tweeddale.

Four years in the making, the concept of a trail in the grounds of the former Baronial castle was inspired by a project undertaken by pupils of the school at the Royal Highland Show in 2015 ... and they have been involved with the trail from the outset.

Not only have they helped with the research, but many of their wonderful ideas have been incorporated, including an open-air classroom and picnic area.

The trail is open to the public and school pupils all-year round, and is designed to raise awareness of nature and encourage individuals to enjoy the health and well-being benefits of being in the countryside.

“It was a great pleasure to open the new nature trails at Cringletie House today,” said Sir Hew. “Thanks to the energy of Jim McKay, and to the management and staff of the hotel, a wonderful resource has been created for the children and community of Eddleston, and particularly for the pupils of Eddleston Primary School.”

Lorna Murdoch, the school’s head teacher, told us: “We, as a school, have thoroughly enjoyed working in partnership with Cringletie House to create a fantastic nature trail over the past four years. Both the pupils and staff have gained in knowledge, skills and abilities throughout this process and very much look forward to continuing our partnership with Cringletie House in the years to come.”

The hotel’s owner, Bill Cross, added: “It was fantastic to see so many people at the official opening of the trail. It is a precious, natural green asset and a wonderful place for both visitors and the local community to explore.

“As a joint development between Cringletie and Eddleston Primary, I am certain that the trail will go from strength to strength.

“I am looking forward to working with the school and encouraging the children to put up bird and bat boxes, and help with the planting of new trees.”