The 11 venues around Hawick you can visit on Doors Open Day this Saturday
It is 30 years since the first Doors Open Days were held in Scotland and this year sees events and activities centring around Hawick.
These are the buildings and venues which will be open to visitors this weekend. Find out more information HERE
1. Borders Distillery
Commercial Road, Hawick. Free Distillery Tours at 2 pm and 3 pm only for Doors Open Day (limited to a maximum 15 visitors for each tour). Gin samples are not included in the free tours. Booking essential. Open 10 am - 4 pm
Howdenbank, Wilton Hill, Hawick. The fire station opened in 1970 and has full time and retained crew. The complex includes the breathing apparatus training house and drill tower as well as the main building. Open 10 am to 1 pm.
33 Commercial Road, Hawick. Access will be open to the function room as well as the Temple. There will be tours and an explanation of the layout, plan and key features. Tours at 1.15 pm and 2 pm. Booking is essential. Open 1-3 pm.
7 Lothian Street, Hawick. Dating back to the late 1920s in a loose Art Deco style, the building was used for offices. It was recently converted and now provides workshops, display areas and social facilities. Open 10 am - 1 pm.