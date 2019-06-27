Tenth BBIF brings the world to the Borders

The Beyond Borders International Festival (BBIF) returns to Traquair House, Innerleithen on August 24-25.

The annual festival examines global issues through literature, debate, exhibitions and film. Amongst the range of international and Scottish writers, thinkers, diplomats and politicians returning to this year’s main stage are Staffan de Mistura, who gives a unique insight into what it’s like to be the United Nations Special Envoy to Syria; Channel 4 International Editor, Lindsey Hilsum, who speaks to the BBC’s Razia Iqbal about her biography of former Beyond Borders participant, Marie Colvin; historian Bettany Hughes who explores peacemaking and reconciliation throughout history and author William Dalrymple talks to Moin Mir about his book on the Indian ruler who took on the East India Company. Closer to home, Allan Little speaks to Sir Tom Devine about the Scottish Clearances, while Rosemary Goring and Ruth Wishart take a look at the history of Scotland through the eyes of Scotland’s women.

At a national level, a panel including columnist and broadcaster Steve Richards examines the current state of affairs in domestic politics with Magnus Linklater. The weekend wraps up with a look back at ‘Ten Years that Shook the World’, with insights from a range of broadcasters, diplomats, writers, and artists from across the weekend’s programme.

Throughout the weekend, there will be musical performances, including local singer-songwriter Millie Hanlon-Cole and Ghanaian-born musician and The Voice participant, Emmanuel Smith-Tali, while renowned composer Nigel Osborne MBE leads another journey through the grounds of Traquair accompanied by Syrian oud, violin, cello, and gongs. The full BBIF programme is available at www.beyondbordersscotland.com.