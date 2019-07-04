Style, design and cutting edge fashion from Borders artists and craftspeople

An exhibition showcasing examples of the highest quality textile design and fashion from the region can be seen in Hawick.

‘Styled in the Borders’ celebrates the tenth anniversary of the opening of the Borders Textile Towerhouse. The exhibition showcases a selection of eight Border makers and manufacturers, Aero Leather, Eribé Knitwear, Frances Teckkam, Hawico Scotland, Jaggy Nettle, Johnstons of Elgin, Teviotdale Arans, and William Lockie.

Over the past decade, Borders Textile Towerhouse has exhibited work from designers, artists and craftspeople. All are linked by the common thread of making high quality, well-designed products, using wool, cashmere and other materials, including leather.

Styled in the Borders can be seen at Borders Textile Towerhouse until October 6.