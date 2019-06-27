Quirky history lessons for kids on offer at Bowhill House

Children can delve into the history of the Buccleuch family as Bowhill House, Selkirk hosts summer workshops for inquisitive youngsters.

The 90 minute workshops called ‘Bowhill for Bairns’ will make a return on Wednesdays throughout July and August after its successful launch last year.

Budding historians have the opportunity to learn about the history of Bowhill in a fun and interactive way with activities including ‘potty porcelain’ where kids can colour their own papier mache bowls inspired by the Buccleuch porcelain collection and ‘silly selfies’ – a tour of the amazing portraits in the house before painting their own.

Inspired by the intricately designed walls at Bowhill House, kids can also get involved by painting their very own ‘posh wallpaper’, explore the family history in ‘family fortunes’ and the ‘name game’ or practice traditional service in the Victorian kitchen.

Rory Powell, House Manager at Bowhill House and Grounds, said: “Bowhill has so much to offer to people of all ages and ‘Bowhill for Bairns’ opens up the fascinating history of the House and encourages young people to take part in activities to learn about the heritage of the grounds.’

“Children need to be accompanied by an adult during these activities but during your day visit, families can explore Bowhill with a stroll along the southern terraces to take in the stunning views across Ettrick valley and loch or simply visit the Minstrel Tearoom and enjoy a home baked sweet or savoury treat.”

This is just one of many events taking place at Bowhill during the summer holidays as the team will host a ‘Summer of Fun’ with activities every day in July and August from Ranger clubs to story walks, lawn games and alpaca trekking.

Bowhill for Bairns is open to youngsters aged 6 years or over and will be run at 2.30pm - 4pm every Wednesday throughout July and August. Tickets £5 per child.

Following the popularity of last year’s event demand is expected to be high, so booking is recommended to avoid disappointment. This can be done by calling 01750 22204 or by emailing info@bowhillhouse.co.uk.

Entry to Bowhill grounds is £5.50/£4.50. The Pay Once Scheme means that visitors can return to Bowhill throughout the season for no additional charge.