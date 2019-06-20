Picture perfect picnic spots in the Borders

Explore the beautiful bounty on your doorstep this National Picnic Week (June 21-30).

Whether you’re looking for a dreamy setting to enjoy an al fresco supper for two or a wild and wondrous spot to work up the family’s appetite, Scotland has all the ingredients for a successful picnic.

Just west of Peebles is Neidpath Castle, a remarkable 14th century stronghold which overlooks the River Tweed, and is a wonderful scenic location for a good old-fashioned picnic lunch.

If you are looking for a unique and rural setting to sit back and unwind on your picnic, look no further than Harestanes Countryside Visitor Centre in Jedburgh.

The centre lies on St Cuthbert’s Way, one of Scotland’s most popular long-distance paths, and is a great place to go for a leisurely walk while taking in the beautiful scenery. For the little ones, a great new playpark will help them build up an appetite for their picnic lunch.

For seaside lovers, St Abbs Head in Berwickshire is the perfect summer picnic spot to give you the feeling of being somewhere wild and remote. The headland recently made a starring role in Marvel’s latest blockbuster Avengers Endgame. Immerse yourself in nature exploring the delights of what this nature reserve has to offer from its wealth of stunning wildlife and surrounding waters.

Do you have a favourite picnic spot that trumps these?

Share them on the VisitScotland iknow community here and discover more of Scotland this #NationalPicnicWeek.