New Horizons explored by watercolour artist

Award-winning artist, Tina Holley’s new exhibition of landscape paintings, New Horizons, will be on show at Old Gala House in Galashiels from May 25 to July 14.

Watercolour artist, Tina Holley is known for her painstaking detail, meticulous brushwork and fascination with the effects of light on the landscape. Focusing on water, trees, and atmospheres, Tina has painted professionally at home and abroad for over twenty years. She has been artist in residence in the Petrified Forest National Park, Arizona, and in the Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado USA, where she has also served as a jurist for the Artist in Residence programme.

Having now settled in the Scottish Borders, she is enjoying exploring and painting a whole new landscape.

Tina said, “I’m new to living in Scotland and I am delighted by the fantastic scenery and enjoying the opportunity to paint this beautiful landscape.”

“We are really looking forward to showcasing Tina’s artwork. Her work focuses light and landscape which lends itself so well to the beautiful Old Gala House,” said Phoebe Stewart, Assistant Curator for local charity, Live Borders.

On Saturday, July 6, visitors can meet Tina and see the artist at work. Talks and demonstrations run from 1pm to 4pm.

Admission to the exhibiton is free, but donations to the charity are welcome.

Old Gala House is open Tuesday to Saturday 10am to 4pm.

For more information about Tina, visit www.tinaholley.com.