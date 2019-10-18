Mild-mannered philanthropist needs your help at Harestanes

Yes, we know it’s only the middle of October, but we thought you should know that Santa is preparing to move his Christmas headquarters to Harestanes for the third year in a row.

The big man in red will move into the popular visitor attraction near Ancrum from Friday, November 29, as part of Santa’s Harestanes Happening 3.

It’s a 40-minute interactive festive performance, offering children the opportunity to help Santa and his trusty elves to save Christmas.

And, this year, a mischievous elf has found its way to the Harestanes headquarters and has thrown the Christmas preparations into disarray.

The performance is suitable for the whole family and children will get the chance to meet Santa inside his magical Nordic grotto – and receive a gift as well.

Harestanes manager Tamsin Job says it is an exciting time for her staff with the influx of Christmas activity.

She told us: “This year’s Christmas events at Harestanes will build on the success of last year.

“We had a fantastic response to Harestanes Happening 2, with over 1,000 people from across the Borders and beyond coming to take part. We’ve changed it up again this year, but rest assured, it will be another exciting and engaging performance.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming more families and groups keen to take part this time around.”

“At Live Borders, one of our aims as a charitable trust is to help people feel happier, and we’re hoping that all Santa’s helpers will feel happier for attending this family fun event.”

Harestanes Happening 3 performances kick off on Friday, November 29, and there will be no fewer than 70 performances on the long run-up to Christmas eve.

Performances will run on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 10am, 11am, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm, and performances will also run on Monday and Tuesday, December 23 and 24.

Tickets: (individual £8.50; family (any group of four) £23.95, children two years or under free) are available from liveborders.org.uk