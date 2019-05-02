Local painters examine their identity as artists

Truth and Fiction is explored in a new exhibition at Tweeddale Museum and Gallery in Peebles.

The exhibition features over 20 artists who attend Creative Space Classes run by well-known Borders artist Claire Blyth and Miriam Coutts.

For some, this is their terrifying first exhibition; others are confident and experienced professionals.

What the artists have in common is their huge enjoyment of the creative process and their willingness to share knowledge and support each other.

There is a great variety of subjects and media on show - as well as paintings there are prints, artist’s books, furniture and sculptures.

The exhibition earned its title following a block of classes during which Claire Blyth asked class participants to examine their identity as artists.

A conventional artist’s statement can be very bland so the class was encouraged to use some creative embellishment, if not downright lies. This proved to be a fun exercise, with people claiming to have won the Turner prize, to be related to da Vinci or to be Banksy’s lookout, so we extended the idea to the exhibition. The truth is in the artworks.

“I am very excited to be bringing the Creative Space artists and their talented tutor, Claire Blyth to showcase their wonderful work in the Tweeddale Gallery. There is certainly enough in this show to inspire and intrigue many visitors to the exhibition and help make lives healthier, happier and stronger,” said Phoebe Stewart Assistant Curator for Live Borders Museums and Galleries.

Creative Space artists express their ideas sincerely and honestly in their art. However, watch out for the fiction and downright lies in their words!

Truth and Fiction runs until May 18 at Tweeddale Museum and Gallery, Peebles.