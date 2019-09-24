Lights going back on for Peebles Hogmanay procession after year out

The spectacular sight of thousands of people bringing in the new year with torches ablaze by the side of the Tweed will once again return to Peebles.

For although the lights went out on the event last Hogmanay, the traditional torchlight procession will return to the Tweedside town once again this year.

Since 2016 the town’s celebratory procession has created a dazzling river of fire through the town’s streets and along the banks of the River Tweed and raised thousands of pounds for charity.

But it’s not always been plain sailing for the popular procession.

In 2018, torch supply problems, a lack of sponsorship and staff shortages meant the event came close to cancellation before pledges of support from over 20 local companies, and the introduction of extra glow stocks, brought the parade back from the brink in time for Auld Year’s Night.

And last year organisers, Peebles events company Hillside Outside, cancelled the event in order to give volunteers a break.

Announcing it’s return this week Neil Dalgleish from Hillside Outside said: “We are delighted to be hosting Peebles Hogmanay torchlight procession again in 2019.

“It’s a great way to end the year, celebrate as a community and bring some sparkle to Peebles on New Year’s Eve.”

Thousands of locals and visitors are expected to come together to create a magical procession of fire around the streets of Peebles on New Year’s Eve.

Vouchers to take part will be available from tomorrow at 12pm online at www.peeblestorchlight.com or in person from The Super Store, Northgate, Peebles and the Hub on the High Street, Innerleithen.

The procession itself will start from the High Street at 6pm on Tuesday, December 31.

It will then cross the river Tweed twice over the Priorsford and Tweed bridges.

Vouchers can be exchanged for the torches from 3pm on High Street.