IN PICTURES: Tweed Valley Forest Festival
The 14th Tweed Valley Forest Festival, incorporating the Scottish Conker Championships, took place over Saturday and Sunday.
Our photographer Alwyn Johnston was there to capture the action. Did he take your picture?
On Joe's wooden toys stall is Stanley Cartmell and Chris Beaumont (Joe was Stanleys dad) at the Tweed Valley Forest Festival in Peebles.
Photographer/artist Tina Holley at the Tweed Valley Forest Festival in Peebles.
Counters are Angus Milne and Anna Tweedy at the Tweed Valley Forest Festival in Peebles.
Sarah Mulligan and Alan Mitchell at the Tweed Valley Forest Festival in Peebles.
