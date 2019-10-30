Guisers enjoy day of tricks and treats at Traquair

The promise of a terrifying time attracted hundreds of little witches, ghosts and ghouls to Traquair House, near Innerleithen, for its Halloween celebrations at weekend.

And they weren’t left disappointed, with Friday and Saturday’s spooky evening tours proving to be not for the faint hearted and attracting 100-odd visitors braving all sorts of surprises thrown their way.

And Sunday’s annual family day saw a record turnout of more than 800 visitors kept entertained by scavenger hunts in the woods, hat and wand-making workships for aspiring witches and wizards, fake blood and slime-making and traditional games.

All our photos from the day are online here: https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/lifestyle/in-pictures-guisers-enjoy-tricks-and-treats-at-traquair-house-1-5034839

Brave youngsters enjoyed getting to grips with snakes, spiders and giant millipedes while others enjoyed an equally bewitching magic show.

Catherine Maxwell Stuart, the 21st Lady of Traquair, organised the event, and she said: “It was brilliant to see everyone having fun and enjoying the autumn sunshine.

“The scavenger hunts in the grounds were immensely popular, and a ghost hunt in the maze had parents and children chasing each other through the hedges.

“The spooky passage experience was a great hit, and screams from adults and children could be heard through the house.

“There were lots of happy vampires, witches, cats and skeletons going home at the end of the day.”