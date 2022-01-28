From Glastonbury to Edinburgh, UK's biggest music quiz comes to The Three Sisters
Get ready to party and pit your wits against your pals at The Three Sisters on the Cowgate when, what has been described as 'the best music quiz in the UK' makes its long awaited debut in Edinburgh.
Sounds Familiar features '100 epic tunes' and 'a party disguised as a quiz' with teams ranging in size from just two or three to groups of 50 or more split into teams with a maximum of ten members.
“Sounds Familiar is the biggest, best and most awesome Music Quiz in the UK, the perfect combination of your favourite playlist and the best party you’ve ever been to," explains a spokesperson for the event.
“It’s the only music quiz to have sold out the Camden Roundhouse, supported boy band 5ive in concert and played the Glastonbury Festival more times than David Bowie. You can expect rounds stuffed full of chart classics, old skool anthems, Indie bangers, marvellous mash-ups, power ballads, guilty pleasures and over 100 killer tunes from the Sixties to the current day, all wrapped up in one epic quiz.
Teams are invited to rock up to The Three Sisters for the quizzes, which will take place on Fridays, March 25, April 29, and May 27, between 7.30pm and 10.45pm, with doors open from 6.30pm.
On the night, each team will receive a Sounds Familiar Music Quiz booklet in which to write down their team name and, after reading through the list of the eight rounds set for that evening, pick the one they think they'll do best in and make it their 'joker' round to double any points they score on those questions.
Answer sheets will be collected for marking while teams have a drink and sing along to a raft of well known floor-fillers before prizes are awarded for last place, third place, runners up and winners, who will be showered in confetti and take home the much coveted, 'Sounds Familiar slowly deflating trophy'.
The spokesperson adds, “We’re so excited to be finally launching in Edinburgh especially as Covid stopped us in our tracks back in 2020. We can’t think of a better home for Sounds Familiar Scotland than the legendary Three Sisters. Booking is strongly advised as tickets sell out quickly.”
Tickets from £14 to £600 (for 50 people) are available here