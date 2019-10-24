Festival hopefuls go bonkers for conkers

Wood you believe it? The 14th Tweed Valley Forest Festival opened on Saturday to one of the most dreary days so far this year, but it was still hailed a success.

The event, held in Peebles Community Centre, as well as on neighbouring Tweed Green, celebrates wood in all its forms.

Sarah Mulligan and Edward Lawder at the Tweed Valley Forest Festival in Peebles.

Crafters and woodworkers sell their wares, chainsaw artists create their sculptures live and local food producers do what they do best.

The event also plays host to the Scottish Conker Championships.

This year, for the first time, a mother and son won their classes, with Peebles eight-year-old Drew Mulligan winning in the junior contest and his mum Sarah taking the adult title.

Edinburgh’s Craig Doran, 13, won the youth category, and Douglas Scott, also from the capital, was the rogue champion, using his own specially-prepared conker.

There were certainly some colourful characters taking part ... check out our interview with reigning champ from 2018 El Conkistador from Conkistan.

Organiser Chris Sawers, of the Treefest Partnership, said: “It was a superb weekend.

“The weather was ridiculous to start off with, but when the sun came out, so did the people.

“Many of our traders said they actually had their best trading weekend in the 14 years we have been running.

“We’d like to thank our main partner, Scottish Forestry, and also the Borders Forest Trust, which organises the Scottish Conker Championships, and Scottish Borders Council, which is always helpful.”