Families and their four legged friends can enjoy a barking good time next month

Bark in the Park returns to Hawick next month.

The family and dog fun day event takes place in Wilton Lodge Park on Friday, July 5 from 11am to 3pm, with a range of activities for dog owners and families to get involved in.

These include stalls, a fun dog show, dog agility, face painting, bouncy castle, colouring competition for children and much more.

A number of charities are also supporting Bark in the Park, including Arthurshiel Rescue Centre, Borders Pet Rescue, British Horse Society, Scottish Dobermann Rescue, PDSA and Guide Dogs Scotland.

Over 500 people have attended the fun days, which aim to support Scottish Borders Council’s (SBC) efforts to encourage responsible dog ownership, since they began in 2017. More information is available at www.scotborders.gov.uk/dogs.