Exhibition weaves its magic across both sides of the Borders

Weaving Across Borders is a cleverly titled exhibition on show at Tweeddale Museum, Pebbles until June 8.

A collaboration between the Scottish Basketmakers’ Circle, the Northumbrian Basketry Group and local charity Live Borders, it showcases the rich heritage of Borders basket-making that still thrives today. From traditional baskets to contemporary pieces, the diversity of material and techniques is both innovative and captivating. “The members of the Scottish Basketmakers’ Circle and Northumbria Basketry Group welcome the opportunity to showcase their work and hope it encourages people to try this wonderful craft. Places to learn basketry skills as listed on our websites,” said Janice Hall, member of the Scottish Basketmakers’ Circle.