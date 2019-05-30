Exhibition showcases Selkirk artist Tom Scott

Live Borders is bringing together an exciting exhibition from the Scottish Borders Fine Art collection to showcase the work of celebrated local artist and member of the Royal Scottish Academy, Tom Scott, RSA.

Scott was born in Selkirk on October 12, 1854. He lived all his life in the Borders and became well-known for his watercolours of the area, famously depicting the mountainous landscapes, unique architecture, and cultural history.

Tom exhibited his first work, A Yarrow Brae, ) in 1878 and in 1880 he won the Stuart prize with a painting called A Border Raid.

His paintings of local scenes included Looking down Ettrick from Selkirk Bridge (1914), Eyemouth Harbour (1896), Melrose Abbey and the River Tweed (1904), and St Mary’s Loch (1922).

His work was acclaimed during his life, and over the course of 50 years, he exhibited over 160 works at the Royal Scottish Academy.

He died in Selkirk in 1927.

This exhibition gives local people and visitors the opportunity to see how much – or how little - the scenery in the Borders has changed in the past century.

“This is a great opportunity for visitors to see rarely seen Tom Scott’s of the Borderlands within our Fine Art collection.

At Live Borders, one of our aims as a charity is to make lives happier, which we hope coming to this wonderful exhibition will achieve,” said Phoebe Stewart, Assistant Curator at Old Gala House.

The Tom Scott exhibition runs from June 15 to August 18 at Old Gala House, Galashiels, open from 10am to 4pm.

Admission is free. Donations welcome.